Expert: Armenia has always betrayed Georgia

Over the centuries, Armenia has always betrayed Georgia, and unfortunately today this is also manifested quite clearly, Guram Markhulia, President of the "Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics" told Trend.

In his words, neighboring Armenia does not want Georgian refugees to return to their homes.

“The Georgians are not going to return to the occupied territories without restoring the territorial integrity of Georgia. The Georgian government, together with the UN, is continuing its diplomatic struggle,” Markhulia noted.

Markhulia also noted that the actions of the Armenian government are an example of non-recognition of the territorial integrity of Georgia.

"If not betrayal, how else to explain the actions of Armenia?" says Markhulia.

On September 3, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution “Status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia, and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia”. The document was supported by 84 countries, only 13 countries voted against. Georgian President, Salome Zourabichvili expressed gratitude to the countries that supported Georgia's position.

According to him, as a result of Georgia's successful diplomacy this year, Armenia refrained from voting against the resolution, but in the future, it will not change its position, since the Georgian and Armenian foreign policy orientations differ.

Georgia's neighbors Azerbaijan and Turkey voted for the UN General Assembly resolution on ensuring the rights of refugees and internally displaced persons from Abkhazia and Samachablo, thereby again supporting Georgia. Armenia, however, avoided this by not participating in the voting.