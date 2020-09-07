Uzbekistan considers purchasing Russian vaccine for COVID-19

By Trend





Uzbekistan is considering the possibility of using vaccines against coronavirus created in Russia and China and the possibility of resuming flights with both countries, Trend reports via uzreport.uz information agency in Uzbekistan.

The mentioned issue was discussed by Director of the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare under the Ministry of Health and First Deputy Minister of Health of Uzbekistan Bakhodir Yusupaliev.

A number of other countries, including China, have approached Uzbekistan with an offer to take part in the third stage of clinical trials of a particular vaccine. Now colleagues are considering whether to participate in the third stage or purchase the vaccine after the successful completion of all trials.

“We are also considering the Russian vaccine. We know that it has already been registered in Russia and is undergoing the third stage of clinical trials. We are ready to timely purchase drugs for vaccination of the population, and the safety and efficacy of the vaccine are of great importance,” Yusupaliev said.

“We are waiting and preparing for the second wave. Autumn and winter period is a stratification of other infections, including influenza, acute respiratory infection. Quarantine measures are almost all weakened, contacts between people are increasing, schools, universities, kindergartens are opening,” the minister said.

As for air traffic with the Russian Federation, it may be resumed in September.

“Since August 15, the quarantine has been relaxed, and new exemptions have been introduced since September 5. We, like all countries, open schools, preschool institutions. And we need time to now assess the situation in the country. If the incidence decreases, this will create preconditions for the resumption of air traffic,” the minister underlined.