State, private structures of Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan talk resuming regular meetings

By Trend





Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the resumption of regular meetings of representatives of public and private structures of the two countries, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was said during a videoconference between Minister of foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov on September 2, 2020.

The parties also actively cooperate within the framework of international organizations, which has a positive impact on the development of bilateral relations.

In general, the countries cooperate in a number of areas and are constantly working to strengthen relations.

Previously, the leadership of the Union of Industrialists and entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan considered proposals to stimulate entrepreneurship and investment cooperation.

In the first seven months of 2019, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan amounted to $6.5 million, as entrepreneurs mainly cooperated in the trade sphere.

Tourism, transport, logistics and agriculture were also identified as promising areas of cooperation.

Turkmenistan supplies fresh tomatoes, bakery and flour products, textiles, and pipes to Kyrgyzstan. In turn, Kyrgyzstan exports lamps, plastic films and tapes, and machinery for the textile industry to Turkmenistan.



