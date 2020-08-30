Foreign investment in Iran grows despite global slump due to pandemic

Director-General for foreign investment office of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) Abolfazl Koudeie said that unlike most world countries, direct foreign investments has tripled in Iran despite the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports citing ?RNA.

Koudeie noted on Friday that the continuous presence of foreign investors in Iran and their volume of investment have tripled in the current year (2020) compared to the previous year despite the hardest sanctions that hit country.

He termed as positive the approach of foreign investors to Iran and said the growing volume of investment indicates that hard work will pay even in the harshest situation.

Referring to the activation of the investment unit and business window in Iran, he went on to say that this window is a virtual investment port that partially contributes in business boom and acceleration.