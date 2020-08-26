UAE, Israel discuss defense cooperation

By Trend





The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel on Tuesday discussed vistas of military cooperation between the two countries, according to the official WAM news agency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The discussions took place over a telephone call between UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The two sides believe that the recent peace deal reached between Israel and the UAE will help achieve peace and stability in the region as it represents a positive step in this direction.

Moreover, the UAE and Israeli defense officials express hope to strengthen communication channels and establish solid bilateral relations for the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole.