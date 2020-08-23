Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries

By Trend

Georgia reported 9 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people to 1 394, according to stopcov.ge, a special web-page created by the Georgian government, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Four patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured patients reached 1132.

The 17 patients died of COVID-19 in the country, 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 6903 people are under quarantine, and 278 – under medical observation.