PM: We Continue to Strengthen Georgia-US Strategic Partnership

By Trend

“We will continue to strengthen the Georgia-US strategic partnership and create new economic opportunities in close partnership with the talented teams of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the US Embassy,” Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said in a response to DFC CEO Adam Boehler's statement, who expressed readiness to continue building a strategic and economic relationship with Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgia Today.

“Great to connect with Ambassador Kelly C. Degnan today following my call last week with Giorgi Gakharia. I look forward to working together as we continue building our strategic and economic relationship with Georgia!” Boehler tweeted.

Giorgi Gakharia and Adam Boehle discussed current and future DFC projects in Georgia via video conference.