Kazakhstan, Russia talk further Baikornur Cosmodrome dev't

By Trend





Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Russian Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin discussed further development of the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

The topic was discussed during a meeting held on Aug. 21, 2020.

The parties discussed issues of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation in the space sphere, including the further development of the Baikonur Cosmodrome and interaction in the field of remote sensing of the Earth.

Special attention was paid to the project to create a Baiterek joint space rocket complex (Nazarbayev Start) and a trilateral project to modernize the Gagarin Start (in cooperation with the UAE).

In July 2020, Russia’s Energia Rocket and Space Corporation has concluded an agreement with Baiterek Joint Venture on provision of services on creation of a Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex.

The Baiterek project oversees construction of the Baiterek complex at the base of a number of already existing Baikonur Cosmodrome sites in Kazakhstan. According to a preliminary agreement, Russia is to be responsible for the rocket construction, whereas Kazakhstan takes the responsibility for construction of the infrastructure.

Kazakhstan’s Baikonur city is the administrative and living center of major Baikonur Cosmodrome. The city and the Cosmodrome together create a Baikonur complex, which Russia is renting from Kazakhstan till 2050.