As of August 16 19,741 coronavirus-positive patients in Kazakhstan, including 109 children, are receiving treatment, the Telegram channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

3,289 patients are staying at hospitals, 16,452 are under ambulatory medical treatment. 401 people are in critical condition, 77 are on life support.