Georgia reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, 3 recoveries

By Trend

Georgia has reported 15 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected persons to 1,321, Trend reports via the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health.

Three more patients have recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients up to 1,088.

Seventeen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 7,597 people remain under quarantine and 261 more persons under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.