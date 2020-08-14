Turkmenistan, Russia's Tatarstan to join efforts to counter COVID-19

By Trend





Establishing links between medical scientists and doctors of Turkmenistan and Russia’s Tatarstan will allow combining efforts to counter the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was stated during a meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan of Russia Albert Karimov.

The parties noted the high level of bilateral relations in the medical industry and the particular importance of cooperation in the medical industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sides also highlighted a high level of ties in a number of other sectors.

During the meeting, it was decided to further expand the partnership in all priority areas of mutual interest.

As earlier Tatarstan Investment Development Agency (TIDA) told Trend, that friendly relations have been established between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan, reflected both in their business ties, and the development of cultural, humanitarian, scientific, technical and economic relations

The Consulate General of Turkmenistan was opened in Kazan in 2019. Last year, Tatarstan took part in the first Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan.

Branches of the leading companies of Tatarstan, such as KAMAZ, Tatneft and IED-Holding, operate in Turkmenistan.

Reportedly, to date, Turkmenistan has no registered cases of COVID-19.