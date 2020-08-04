Turkmenistan to receive medical cargo from UAE

By Trend





The United Arab Emirates (UAE) sent a humanitarian cargo to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Voice of the CIS online radio.

In particular, the humanitarian cargo includes medicines, which have been sent to Turkmenistan in order to prevent the penetration of the coronavirus in Turkmenistan.

In addition, the UAE will soon deliver another 30 tons of special cargo to Turkmenistan, the report said.

Meanwhile, the UAE has already helped 92 countries, sending 1,248 tons of humanitarian cargo abroad.

Earlier, Turkmenistan received a shipment of medicines from the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO/Europe).

Last month, WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

Turkmenistan presented its program to fight infectious diseases to experts of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe).

The Turkmen side noted that the country follows the WHO recommendations and is currently implementing a program to ensure preparedness for countering and responding to infectious diseases, said the report.

In addition, Turkmenistan is currently working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

To the date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.