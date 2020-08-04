Georgia develops safety protocol for foreign observers in October elections GEORGIA

By Trend





Georgia has drafted a special safety protocol for foreign observers who will monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 31, said Georgian Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The protocol will allow observers to safely arrive in Georgia and carry out their mission.

Talakvadze stated that the observers will not be sent into quarantine; however, they will have to register with a specially created online module.

"We have already begun meetings with large observation organizations. We are expecting many observers for the elections,” Talakvadze said.

According to him, the Central Election Commission is working with the Health Ministry of Georgia to produce a safety protocol for the election day.

The elections in the autumn will be different from preceding elections, with 120 members of Parliament (MPs) to be elected upon a party-list based electoral system and the remaining 30 on the basis of a majoritarian electoral system.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Georgia on 31 October 2020 to elect the 150 members of Parliament.