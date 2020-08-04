TODAY.AZ / World news

Official: COVID-19 kills 208 more in Iran

02 August 2020 [17:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Iran's Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 208 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 17,190, Trend reports via IRNA.

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 208 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 17,190.

Some 2,685 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,423 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 309,437 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 268,102 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 4,089 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,508,418 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

