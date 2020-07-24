Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital to get state financial backing

By Trend





The government of Georgia will allocate about 40 million lari ($13.02 million) for Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital, said Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"Of course, from today’s perspective of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks, it is extremely important to have a modern, well-functioning infectious disease clinic in the country", said Gakharia.

He added that the clinic has been operating in a dilapidated building for decades and the government needs to solve this problem as soon as possible.

Gakharia said that the money will be spent to build a new hospital or purchase a new building.