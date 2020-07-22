WHO sends humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan

By Trend





The World Health Organisation's (WHO) Regional Office for Europe has sent a humanitarian cargo worth more than $4 million to Uzbekistan, weighing about 85 tons, Trend reports with reference to UzReport News Agency.

The cargo was purchased by WHO Headquarters through the global COVID-19 Solidarity and Response Fund.

The humanitarian cargo was shipped in two stages. The first consignment included: 619,400 face shields and 2.1 million surgical masks.

The second batch consisted of personal protective equipment, including: goggles (95,200 pieces), protective coats (178,000 pieces), surgical masks (12,000 pieces), KN95 respiratory masks (1.1 million pieces).

The cargo is intended for transfer to the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare under the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.