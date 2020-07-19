Production of oilseeds to grow in Iran

By Trend

The production of oilseeds and fodder in Iran is planned to exceed 1 million tons in the current Iranian year (began March 20, 2020), Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad Abbas Keshavarz said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Keshavarz noted that this is reflected in the government's program to prevent the import of these products.

The official added that given the importance of strengthening Iran's food security and security in the agricultural sector, the programs related to summer and autumn sowing have been prepared and submitted to the government.

The deputy minister stressed that Bahar county of Hamadan Province is one of the main counties for potato production.

"The potato is Iran's second food product in terms of consumption, and 40 tons of potatoes are harvested per hectare a year," he said.

The oilseeds have been planted on 220,000 hectares in Iran in the current Iranian year. So far, 260,000 tons of rapeseed have been purchased from farmers in Iran.