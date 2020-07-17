EU to help strengthen Turkmenistan’s rule of law

By Trend





Turkmenistan has confirmed its interest to participate in the new European Union-Central Asia Rule of Law Program, launched in late 2019, which is aimed at strengthening human rights, the rule of law and democracy in accordance with European and other international standards, a representative of the EU delegation to Turkmenistan told Trend.

"The program will be implemented by the Council of Europe in close cooperation with partner countries at the national and regional levels. The program will have initial 6-month in order to adapt the program to the individual needs of each country," said the representative.

In addition, each Central Asian country may participate in this program.

"The program is open to all Central Asian countries wishing to take advantage of the experience of the Council of Europe and observing the conditions of cooperation, as required by the Council of Europe policy regarding neighboring regions," said representative.

"The program consists of 3 parts. The 1st part is promoting the creation of a common legal space between Europe and Central Asia and strengthening the protection of human rights, the 2nd part is promoting transparency and combating economic crime, while the 3rd part consists of promoting the effective functioning of public institutions and government.

Earlier this year, the project team held a videoconference with Turkmenistan in order to present the Program and the "Central Asia Transparency and Action against Economic Crime Project (CA TAEC)", their origins and objectives.