Estimated real GDP declines in Georgia

The estimated real gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 16.6 percent in April 2020 year-on-year, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

As reported, GDP declined by 3.6 percent in the first four months of 2020 year-on-year.

In April 2020, the estimated real growth compared to the same period of the previous year was posted negative in almost all activities, while growth was registered in mining and quarrying.

Georgian external trade turnover decreased to $3.46 billion (by 11.8 percent year-on-year) from January through April 2020.

In the reporting period, the value of exports decreased by 11.9 percent and reached $1 billion year-on-year, while imports decreased by 11.8 percent and amounted to $2.46 billion.

Geostat's data show that 307 new enterprises were registered in Georgia in April 2020, which is 92.9-percent decrease compared to April 2019.