Iran resumes trade relations with neighboring countries

Iran's customs spokesman announced resumption of trade relations with all neighboring countries except for Turkmenistan and Iraq.

"The common land borders with Turkmenistan, including Sarakhs, Bajgiran, Lotfabad and Incheh Borun are closed, but the rail connection between two countries through Sarakhs and Incheh Borun terminals is operated,” Roulollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Noting that seven border markets at Kurdistan Region are open, Latifi added: "Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, there was no closure in these borders, but the amount of trade had decreased.”

"We will also resume trade at the Soumar border with Iraq in the next few days,” he said. "The permit to reopen the border has been issued in recent days, but practical steps have been delayed to implement health protocols.”

Referring to the other common land border with Iraq, the official noted that within the first four hours of reopening of the Shalamcheh border, 250 trucks were transited via the border.

He expressed hope that Iraq will facilitate the reopening of the Khosravi and Chazabeh borders in the near future.