Export of Kazakh goods to Russia plummets

By Trend





The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to $5.2 billion over the first four months of 2020 compared to $5.7 billion during the same period of 2019, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Russia in total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover was 18.7 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 20.1 percent during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export to Russia amounted to $1.4 billion over the period from January through April 2020 compared to $1.7 billion during the same period of 2019.

Russia’s share in total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to 7.7 percent during the reporting period of 2020, compared to 9.2 percent during the same period of 2019.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s import from Russia amounted to $3.8 billion over the reporting period compared to $4.08 billion during the same period of 2019.

Russia’s total share in Kazakhstan’s import was 39.2 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which compared to 39.6 percent during the same period of 2019 is also flat year-on-year.

Total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $28.1 billion over the period from Jan. through Apr. 2020 which indicates a decrease from $28.8 billion during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $18.3 billion during the reporting period of 2020 ($18.5 billion in the same period of 2019), whereas import amounted to $9.8 billion ($10.3 billion).