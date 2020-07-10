Iran, Austria stress expansion of trade, economic cooperation

By Trend





Iran's new ambassador to Austria Abbas Ardakani met and held talks with the Austrian deputy Minister for Economic and Digital Affairs Michael Sterl on the expansion of trade and commercial relations between the two countries, Trend reports citing Mehr.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to hold the two countries' joint commission soon.

In addition, it was decided that the working groups established under the important document 'Roadmap for Economic Relations', which was signed in 2016, will be continuously strengthened by pursuing further agreements.

The meeting was also attended by the Director-General of Economic Cooperation, the Planning Adviser to the Minister of Economy, and the Director of the Middle East (West Asia), the United States and Africa Office of the Austrian Ministry of Economy.

Ardakani submitted his credentials to the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in a ceremony held At the Austrian Presidential Palace lat week.

He conveyed the friendship message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the Austrian president and full readiness of the Iranian government for the development and expansion of relations with Austria in all the political, economic, cultural fields Based on historical and long-standing relations between the two countries.

The Austrian President also extended his greeting to his Iranian counterpart and voiced his readiness for the expansion of bilateral ties.