Kazakhstan adds 76 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 264

Over 70 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past seven days, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Since June 30 through July 6, Kazakhstan added 76 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 264 across Kazakhstan.

9 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Akmola region, 3 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 7 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Karaganda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, 2 in Turkestan region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Nur-Sultan city, 4 in Almaty city, and 4 in Shymkent city.

Kazakhstan has recorded 48,574 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 16,183 people have recovered from the novel virus in the country.