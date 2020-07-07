Turkey - Georgia trade turnover heavily drops

By Trend





The trade turnover between Turkey and Georgia in April 2020 dropped by $71.6 million compared to the same month of 2019, having stood at $79.3 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In April 2020, Turkey’s export to Georgia made up $66.8 million, and import from Georgia - $12.5 million, the ministry said.

In the first 4 months of 2020, trade turnover between Turkey and Georgia decreased by $27.7 million compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $478.4 million.

From January through April 2020, Turkey’s export to Georgia amounted to $401.2 million, while import from Georgia – $77.1 million, said the ministry.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2020 amounted to over $22.5 billion.

In the reporting month, Turkey's export dropped by 41.4 percent compared to the same month of 2019, having stood at $8.9 billion. Meanwhile, import of Turkey went down by 25 percent over the year and amounted to $13.5 billion.

In the first 4 months of 2020, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $120.8 billion.

From January through April 2020, Turkish exports decreased by 13.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019, reaching $51.6 billion. Turkish imports grew by 1 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having amounted to $69.2 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.