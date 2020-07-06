Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000

By Trend





The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan has reached 10,143, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 6,584 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 34 have died.

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine measures until August 1, 2020. Since May 15, the commission has lifted some restrictions on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan has divided the country into "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, with regard to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level. On June 4, the commission updated the list of "red", "yellow" and "green" zones.

The "red" zones include Kungrad District of Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Shafirkan, Gijduvon, Vabkent and Jondor district of Bukhara region; Zarafshan city of Navoi region; Sharaf-Rashidov district of Jizzakh region; Namangan city, Yangikurgan, Turakurgan and Uychin districts of Namangan region; Gulistan district of Syrdarya region; Chirakchin, Kitab and Mubarek districts of Kashkadarya region; Urgut of Samarkand region; Sariasi, Angora, Denaus, Jarkurgan, Kumkurgan and Uzun district of Surkhandarya region; Zangiota, Kibray, Chirchik, Urtachirchik and Tashkent districts of Tashkent region, Urgench city and Khankin district of Khorezm region.

The "yellow" zones cover Nukus city of Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Balikchin, Paxtaabad districts of Andinjan region; Navoi city of Navoi region; Bukhara city of Bukhara region; Turakurgan and Namangan District of Namangan region; Samarkand city, Samarkand district,Taylak, Urgurt, Kattakurgan districts of Samarkand region; Tashkent city, Akkurgan, Bekabad, Yangikul, Chinaz, Bostanlik, Pskent, Yukori Chirchiq and Urta Chirchik districts of Tashkent region; Termez city, Boysun, Jarkurgan, Kumkurgan districts of Surkhandarya region; Bagat, Urgench and Hazorasp districts of Khorezm region.

The "green" zones include the entire Fergana region and some other regions.