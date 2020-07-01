  • 01 July 2020 [12:46]
    Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Iran slumping
  • 01 July 2020 [12:31]
    Iran's FM urges UNSC to adhere to "rule of law" over nuke deal
  • 01 July 2020 [12:15]
    WHO: Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 163,000 in past day
  • 30 June 2020 [15:26]
    UNICEF, ADB support Uzbekistan in its COVID-19 battle
  • 30 June 2020 [15:02]
    Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia drops
  • 29 June 2020 [17:37]
    Turkmenistan, China to boost cooperation within int'l organizations
  • 29 June 2020 [17:15]
    COVID-19 cases reach 8,000 in Uzbekistan
  • 29 June 2020 [14:19]
    Turkmenistan, China to develop cooperation within int'l organizations
  • 29 June 2020 [12:47]
    COVID-related deaths count up in Kazakhstan

    • Most Popular