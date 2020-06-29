Turkmenistan, China to develop cooperation within int'l organizations

By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation within international organizations during a phone call, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The parties also discussed issues related to the economic impact of the pandemic and joint efforts to overcome it, the report said.

The Chinese side noted the timely adoption of Turkmenistan's national plan to prepare for the fight against infectious diseases. The parties also stressed the importance of the initiative of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to create a Council of Medical Scientists for organizing and conducting consolidated work in emergency situations.

The need to intensify meetings between representatives of the public and private sectors of the two countries to fight pandemic was also highlighted.



To date, there are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan