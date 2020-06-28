WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 179,000

By Trend

More than 179,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, surpassing 9.65 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 7,000 to near 491,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on June 27, as many as 9,653,048 novel coronavirus cases and 491,128 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 179,316 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,866. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 177,012 new cases and 5,116 deaths throughout the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,816,794. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 106,867 and the number of deaths - by 5,134 to top 238,762. The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,638,903 and the number of fatalities is 196,169. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 18,632 and the number of deaths went up by 621.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,006,279 cases and 22,964 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,745 and the number of deaths - by 500.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (2,407,590), followed by Brazil (1,228,114), Russia (627,646), India (508,953), the United Kingdom (309,364), Peru (268,602), Chile (263,360), Spain (247,905), Italy (239,961), and Iran (217,724).