PM: Georgia to open sky from July, but not for everyone

By Trend

Georgia will open the skies for a number airlines from July 1, despite the decision to postpone the resumption of regular flights, said Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark in his annual report at the plenary session in the parliament.

"We are already negotiating with major airlines of the European Union (EU) countries, and flights to many cities will open from July 1. It is easier for us to carry out direct flights to specific countries, to specific green zones," Gakharia said.

The prime minister noted that the health of citizens remains the main concern for Georgia's authorities and this dictated the decision to extend the ban on regular flights.

Meanwhile, the EU Commission at a meeting in Brussels on June 26 agreed that from July 1, access to the Schengen countries will be allowed for citizens of 14 countries outside the EU. Entry to Europe is provided for citizens of Georgia, Australia, Algeria, Canada, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, Montenegro, South Korea and Japan.