Iranian currency rates for June 23

23 June 2020 [11:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to June 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,353 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial June 23

Iranian rial on June 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,249

51,950

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,345

44,124

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,489

4,446

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,378

4,362

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,352

6,305

1 Indian rupee

INR

553

551

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,406

136,435

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,240

25,171

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,176

39,293

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,050

30,893

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,194

26,959

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,427

2,422

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,131

6,130

1 Russian ruble

RUB

608

604

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,512

3,513

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,078

28,783

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,158

30,083

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,451

49,414

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,261

2,246

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,368

34,274

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,053

29,961

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,937

5,935

100 Thai baths

THB

135,566

135,473

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,822

9,826

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,723

34,638

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

47,353

47,007

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,394

10,399

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,762

13,853

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,956

2,963

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

543

543

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,748

17,650

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,722

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,738

83,885

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,067

4,076

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 211,583 rials, and the price of $1 is 189,500 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 184,846 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,410 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 187,000-190,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 209,000-212,000 rials.

