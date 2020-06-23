Iranian currency rates for June 23

|
Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to June 22.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,353 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial June 23
Iranian rial on June 22
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,249
51,950
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,345
44,124
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,489
4,446
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,378
4,362
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,352
6,305
1 Indian rupee
INR
553
551
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,406
136,435
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
25,240
25,171
100 Japanese yens
JPY
39,176
39,293
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,420
5,420
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,235
109,235
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,050
30,893
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,194
26,959
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,427
2,422
1 Turkish lira
TRY
6,131
6,130
1 Russian ruble
RUB
608
604
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,512
3,513
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,078
28,783
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,158
30,083
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,451
49,414
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,261
2,246
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
31
31
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
34,368
34,274
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
30,053
29,961
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,937
5,935
100 Thai baths
THB
135,566
135,473
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,822
9,826
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,723
34,638
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,240
1 euro
EUR
47,353
47,007
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
10,394
10,399
1 Georgian lari
GEL
13,762
13,853
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,956
2,963
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
543
543
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
17,748
17,650
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,721
24,722
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
83,738
83,885
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,067
4,076
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,001
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 211,583 rials, and the price of $1 is 189,500 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 184,846 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,410 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 187,000-190,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 209,000-212,000 rials.