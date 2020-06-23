Iranian currency rates for June 23

By Trend

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to June 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,353 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 23 Iranian rial on June 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,249 51,950 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,345 44,124 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,489 4,446 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,378 4,362 1 Danish krone DKK 6,352 6,305 1 Indian rupee INR 553 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,406 136,435 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,240 25,171 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,176 39,293 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,050 30,893 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,194 26,959 1 South African rand ZAR 2,427 2,422 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,131 6,130 1 Russian ruble RUB 608 604 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,512 3,513 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,078 28,783 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,158 30,083 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,451 49,414 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,261 2,246 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,368 34,274 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,053 29,961 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,937 5,935 100 Thai baths THB 135,566 135,473 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,822 9,826 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,723 34,638 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 47,353 47,007 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,394 10,399 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,762 13,853 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,956 2,963 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,748 17,650 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,738 83,885 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,067 4,076 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 211,583 rials, and the price of $1 is 189,500 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 184,846 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,410 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 187,000-190,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 209,000-212,000 rials.