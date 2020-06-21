Over 1,000 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

By Trend





Doctors in Moscow have cured another 1,007 patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow is on the rise. Over the past day, another 1,007 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people, who recovered from the infection, rose to 135,556," Rakova said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.