WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by nearly 139,000

More than 139,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, bringing the tally to 8.52 million, with the coronavirus-related fatalities increasing by over 6,000 to surpass 457,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on June 20, as many as 8,525,042 novel coronavirus cases and 456,973 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 138,980 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,271. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 142,451 new cases and 5,151 deaths throughout the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,163,813. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 71,287 and the number of deaths - by 3,386 to top 215,903. The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,509,750 and the number of fatalities is 192,645. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 18,313 and the number of deaths went up by 1,726.

The East Mediterranean region has 878,428 cases and 19,560 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 21,778 and the number of deaths - by 519.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (2,172,212), followed by Brazil (978,142), Russia (576,952), India (395,048), the United Kingdom (301,819), Spain (245,575), Peru (244,388), Italy (238,011), Chile (231,393), and Iran (200,262).