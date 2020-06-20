Turkmenistan agrees to get nominated for IRENA Council election

By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov approved the proposal to nominate the country for election to the the Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) from 2021 through 2022, Trend reports with reference to “Zolotoy Vek” (Golden Age) newspaper.



The head of the state also highlighted that the introduction of innovative, environmentally friendly technologies in the field of practical use of natural sources-solar, wind, water and others - is a significant vector for the development of the green economy and can be effectively applied in various sectors of the economy



During the meeting of the government it was also proposed to appoint the country's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates as the permanent representative of Turkmenistan to IRENA.



The main governing body of the organization is the Assembly of member countries, and the Agency Council is a body that reports to the Assembly.

The Council's tasks include facilitating interaction between the Agency's member countries, preparing draft programs, the organization's budget and annual report, concluding contracts on behalf of the organization, creating subsidiary bodies, and others.