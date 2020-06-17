Number of COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

By Trend

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has detected 350 new cases of the coronavirus infection, a 2.3% increase compared to Tuesday, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

87 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Nur-Sultan city 52 in Karaganda region, 41 in Pavlodar region. 35 in Almaty city, 22 in Akmola region, 21 in West Kazakhstan region, 17 in Atyrau region, 12 in East Kazakhstan region, 9 in Zhambyl region, 9 in Shymkent city, 8 in Aktobe region, 8 in Kostanay region, 8 in North Kazakhstan region, 7 in Almaty region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, and 3 in Turkestan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Kazakhstan the total caseload has reached 15,542 countrywide. 9,647 people have been released from quarantine after recovering. The novel virus has claimed 88 lives in Kazakhstan.