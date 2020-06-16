Users of fixed internet doubles in Georgia

By Trend





Users of fixed internet doubled in the last six years in Georgia and amounted to 914,000 households in the first quarter of 2020, Trend reports citing Georgian Communications Commission.





This figure covers 82 percent of households in Georgia. Only 42 percent of households in Georgia had access to the internet in 2013, while the indicator reached 80.8 percent in 2019.





In Georgia, one customer has more than one mobile number, which indicates that the customer is well aware of the tariffs on the market and, if necessary, uses the services of different mobile operators for different services, said the commission.





The mobile operators in Georgia had 5.4 million consumers last year, out of which 3.2 million used mobile internet, while 1.6 million consumers had access to mobile internet in 2013.





The average mobile internet usage was 3.4 gigabytes per month in 2019 compared to 0.17 gigabytes in 2013.