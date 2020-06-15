Iran's FM: Turkey, Iran discussing issue of opening borders

Turkey and Iran are discussing the issue of opening the borders, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Zarif made the remark in Ankara during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports on June 15 referring to Turkish media.

“Ankara and Tehran intend to open the borders, which is in the interests of the two sides,” the Iranian foreign minister added. “Meanwhile, the parties have not yet set the date of opening the borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Zarif arrived in Ankara to discuss bilateral relations on June 15.