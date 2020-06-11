German gov't supports its companies to establish co-op with Kazakhstan

By Trend





German government supports local companies in their desire to establish or enlarge business relations with Kazakhstan, an official source at the German Federal Foreign Office told Trend.

The official said that within the framework of Kazakhstan’s President Kasyym Jomart Tokayev’s visits to Germany in December 2019 and February 2020, he met high-ranking representatives of German companies as well as business associations.

"A number of investment projects was agreed upon on these occasions and we noticed a growing interest in Kazakhstan as an investment destination," the official said.

Similarly, the official said, investment relations between the two countries are well developed.

"Right now, 600 companies with German share operate in Kazakhstan. The overall volume of German direct investments stands at €481 million and we are confident, that there is room for growth," the official said.

"The support is offered through advice, including the broad information provided by Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI), as well as via established instruments, i.e. export credit guarantees," the representative said.