Armenian National Security Service, Army General Staff heads resign

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Armenia’s Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan and Head of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan have resigned from their posts, the Armenian media reported on June 8.

Davtyan's resignation has to do with the large wedding ceremony held for his son on June 7 despite the ban set by the Office of the Commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to COVID-19.

The wedding party took place in the mansion of the chief of the general staff of the army, and was attended by a number of officials.

According to the Armenian media, Davtyan has not denied the fact of his son’s wedding, but has urged people, the media not to interefere into his family's affairs.

On the same day, Armenian National Security Service Director Eduard Martirosyan also submitted his resignation, altought the Armenian media has not revealed the reason for his resignation.