Uzbekistan cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey

The volume of electrical goods exported from Turkey to Uzbekistan in the first four months of 2020 declined by 41.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, and made up slightly over $14 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In April 2020, exports of electrical goods from Turkey to Uzbekistan fell by 57.3 percent compared to April of last year and amounted to $2.5 million.

Export of electrical goods from Turkey to world markets shrank 13.2 percent from January through April 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to slightly over $3.1 billion, the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of electrical goods to world markets amounted to 6.1 percent of the country’s total export from Jan. through Apr. 2020.

"Turkey’s export of electrical goods to world markets amounted to $62 million in April 2020, which is 33.8 percent less compared to April 2019," the ministry said.

In April of this year, Turkey’s export of electrical goods to world markets amounted to 6.9 percent of the country’s total export.

"During the last 12 months (from April 2019 through April 2020), Turkey exported electrical goods worth more than 10.7 billion," added the ministry.