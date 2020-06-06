Iranian trucks with goods enter Turkey, following months of closure

By Trend

Some 150 Iranian trucks have entered Turkey on the first day of re-opening of the common Iran-Turkey borders, said Iran Customs Administration spokesman Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"These 150 trucks have entered Turkey through three common borders of Bazargan, Sarv and Razi,” Latifi said.

The official added that 35 Turkish trucks also entered Iran on the same day.

"Some 54 cargos of goods were exported from Iran to Turkey through the Razi Customs checkpoint, and 26 cargos were imported to Iran from Turkey," he said.

Turkey has started to re-open its borders, following months of lockdown, aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Turkey closed its borders in March to prevent the spread of the virus, including borders with Iran.