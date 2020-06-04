Uzbekistan creates inter-parliamentary groups with France, Belgium

By Trend





The Legislative Chamber of the Parliament of Uzbekistan (Oliy Majlis) creates inter-parliamentary groups on cooperation with the parliaments of France and Belgium, Trend reports with reference to press service of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis.

The Council (Kengash) of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis considered the issue of creating the inter-parliamentary group between the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and the National Assembly of France, as well as an inter-parliamentary group on cooperation with Federal Parliament of Belgium.

It was noted that these inter-parliamentary groups are charged with the task to further develop relations with the parliaments of the two countries, to take necessary measures in social-political, economic, cultural spheres, as well as to attract foreign investments.

The members of the council approved First Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, Akmal Saidov as the head of the two groups in the lower chamber of the parliament, which included deputies of political parties.