COVID-19 cases up in Georgia

By Trend





Eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been detected in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected to 746, said National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

According to the latest figures, 576 patients have recovered from the novel virus so far, while 12 patients died.

Currently, 2,966 people remain under quarantine, and 250 are under medical observation.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.