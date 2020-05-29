Georgia resumes municipal transport services

By Trend





All municipal transport services have been resumed throughout Georgia on May 29, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

In addition, from May 29, Tbilisi Metro also resumed its work.

As reported, in municipal transport vehicles, passengers will be required to wear face masks. This rule will be supervised by the managers of relevant transport services and owners of private transport vehicles.

The movement of the municipal transport was halted in Georgia due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tbilisi metro that serves 350, 000 passengers per day, has been closed since March 31. Moreover, 564 buses, which served 400,000 passengers daily, also suspended operation on the same day.