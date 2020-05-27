Iran's ICT minister talks role of E-government in battling COVID-19

By Trend

E-health, e-commerce, e-banking and development of the national information network helped Iran to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Minister of Information and Communication Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said at the meeting with parliamentary deputies of the various ministries, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“The core capacity of the National Intelligence Network has increased from 680 Gbps to 18,000 Gigabits per second in the last 2 years,” Jahromi said.

Jahromi presented a report on the performance of the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology in the past two years, as well as the ministry's plans to expand communications, digital economy and increase its share in the country's economy.

The minister praised the efforts of the parliamentary deputies during the last two-years, adding that they helped to establish communication between the government and the parliament.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 141,500 people have been infected 7,564 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 111,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.