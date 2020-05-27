Turkmenistan, WHO/Europe discuss additional measures to fight COVID-19

By Trend

Turkmenistan and The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) have discussed the further measures to combat the coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The issue was discussed during a working meeting that was held in the UN office in Ashgabat via videoconference with experts from the WHO/Europe on May 26, 2020. Turkmenistan was represented by the officials of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry.



Information was provided on preparations for hot weather in the context of a coronavirus pandemic, in accordance with WHO recommendations. WHO/Europe supplied Turkmenistan with WHO reference and information materials related to the protection of citizens' health in hot weather in the context of a pandemic, which will help to take timely measures



Earlier WHO has highly praised Turkmenistan for fighting infectious diseases in the country. During a meeting held via a videoconference, the WHO representative also noted the country's success in maintaining public health care services in early May.



The WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan was established in November 1995 in Ashgabat to assist the government in developing its health policy, health system and public health programs to address the main health needs of the country. The office is the focal point for WHO activities in Turkmenistan.