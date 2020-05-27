73 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow, death toll reaching 2,183 - crisis center

By Trend

Seventy-three more coronavirus-positive patients died in Moscow during the day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Seventy-three coronavirus positive patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," the center said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in the capital city has reached 2,183.

To date, a total of 362,342 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 131,129 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,807 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Moscow accounts for nearly half of the country’s coronavirus cases - 169,303. The situation however is demonstrating a tendency towards improvement. Thus, thrice as many people were released from hospitals during the day as those diagnosed with the coronavirus infection - 8,033 and 2,830, respectively.