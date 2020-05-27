Putin says Russia to hold postponed Victory Day parade on June 24

By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the country's military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II will be held on June 24, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Putin postponed the Victory Day parade last month from its traditional date of May 9, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will do this on June 24, the day when the legendary, historic parade of winners took place, when fighters who fought near Moscow and defended Leningrad, who fought near Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, walked along Red Square," Putin said during an online meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Putin also announced that the Immortal Regiment march, a tradition in which millions of people across Russia parade with portraits of their relatives who fought in World War II, will take place on July 26.

As Russia usually celebrates Navy Day on the last Sunday of July, Putin ordered to hold a traditional Navy parade at the country's main naval bases on July 26 as well.

A traditional Navy parade coinciding with the country's Navy Day will also be held at the country's main naval bases on July 26, Putin said.