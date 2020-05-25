Over 12K Georgian citizens brought home since COVID-19 outbreak

By Trend





The Georgian government has brought back a total of 12,477 citizens from different coronavirus-hit areas in the world since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani pointed out that the prime minister’s interagency coordination council has spared no efforts to bring back all fellow citizens who wanted to return to Georgia.

As of May 23, some 74 charter flight have been carried out bringing 483 individuals with chronic diseases, 34 people with disabilities, 102 pregnant women, 435 minors, 259 elderly people, 794 students, 173 cancer patients.

On March 21, Georgia completely shut down air traffic in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

However, charter flights were carried out by Georgian Airways to evacuate Georgian citizens from abroad.

Georgia is planning to resume domestic tourism starting June 15 and receive international tourists starting July 1.