Iran warns of health protocol as COVID-19 cases soar in some provinces

By Trend





Iran is getting closer to curbing the COVID-19 virus due to people's cooperation and this should continue, said Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"People should follow the health instructions and with the current conditions, we can hope for reopening of holy shrines," said Rouhani.

"It can not be conveyed to the public opinion that health precautions have been reduced and people should still follow the instructions," he said during the phone conversation with the Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

Fazli has provided a report on the coronavirus situation and number of people that got infected due to ignorance of health protocols and social distancing in some provinces.

"The reopening of businesses should not reduce the importance of following health instructions," he added.

"Some provinces and cities haven't been following the health protocol, and faced the growth of COVID-19 cases, so it is possible that previous restrictions will be pub back into place," said Rouhani.

The president has insisted that the National Headquarters of Fighting Coronavirus continues to monitor activities in cities and provinces.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 135,000 people have been infected 7,417 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 105,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.