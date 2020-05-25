Kyrgyzstan reports 30 new COVID - 19 cases, 1433 in total

By Trend





Kyrgyzstan on Monday registered 30 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, Trend reports citing Kabar.

So far, Kyrgyzstan has reported in total 1433 cases of COVID-19, including 16 deaths and 992 recovery cases, since March 25.

During daily news briefing, Deputy Health Minister of the country Nurbolot Usenbaev said that among the new infected 5 are medical workers, bringing the number of contracted medical workers to 280, with 231 recoveries.

The official noted that a total of 992 patients have recovered, with 12 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Usenbaev said that there are currently 425 confirmed cases, who are still in hospitals, 348 patients are in a satisfactory condition without any particular symptoms, while 4 are in the intensive care unit.

In total, 2307 people who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation.

In addition, the number of contacts of the infected is 6841, all of them under the supervision of doctors in home quarantine.